Nsw Election

Dr Holland and Russell Fitzpatrick questioned by fellow candidates at Batemans Bay forum

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated March 16 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:05pm
Two of the seven candidates in the upcoming Bega election were invited to voice their opinions on key issues and answer questions from a small group of attendees at the "Meet Your Major Party Member" event on March 15.

