Two of the seven candidates in the upcoming Bega election were invited to voice their opinions on key issues and answer questions from a small group of attendees at the "Meet Your Major Party Member" event on March 15.
Labor MP Dr Michael Holland and Liberal candidate Russell Fitzpatrick tackled quick-fire questions from Batemans Bay Business and Tourism Chamber President David MacLachlan and the audience.
Mr MacLachlan said the attendance of less than 30 people made the night "intimate". He said that only two of the seven candidates were invited because "these two opinions represent a large proportion of the vote" and the two parties in attendance were in support of the chamber.
Questions from the audience kicked off with Mr Fitzpatrick being asked to confirm his party's stance on radiotherapy services in the Eurobodalla Regional Hospital. The attendee noted that Mr Fitzpatrick had stated just minutes before that he would back the services, despite NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard announcing that the party would not support radiotherapy services during his visit to the hospital site on March 1.
Mr Fitzpatrick read his response from a pre-written note on his phone: "NSW Health has stated it requires approximately $45 million plus significant recurring costs to make that election commitment.
"There are minimum requirements for the service including catchment, clinical term requirements and capital works. These factors impact the ability of the Local Health District and NSW Ministry of Health to support a radiotherapy centre at this present time, however options continue to be actively considered."
Questions then came from independent candidate for Bega, Jeffrey Hawkins. Mr Hawkins alongside Greg White of the Legalise Cannabis Australia Party was not invited to speak as candidates at the event.
Mr Hawkins said that in the 2022 by-election, 23 percent of Bega's votes were not included in the final count due to "overdue referendums" safeguarding the state election process. His question was for both Dr Holland and Mr Fitzpatrick: would they look into improving the state election process so it matches that of the federal and local processes?
Dr Holland labelled Mr Hawkin's claim as a "Trumpian conspiracy theory" and went on to say that the election process could be trusted: "We live in a democratic society, Russell and I are adversaries, we are sitting on a forum discussing it for the first time in this election.
"What I'm scared about is that people can be driven to either end of a spectrum - to the far right or far left. They do that because they don't see our democratic process is trusted, but what we're doing tonight is an example of our [integrity]."
Mr MacLachlan asked both parties to answer the following questions with "yes", "no", or "abstain":
Will you commit to making it easier for small, regional businesses by lowering taxes and red tape?
Holland: Yes
Fitzpatrick: Yes
Do you support urban infill as opposed to urban sprawl policy which would reduce service costs, density, environmental impact and support CBD revival?
Holland: Yes
Fitzpatrick: Abstain
Will you actively advocate to improve the pipeline of workers to regional areas, specifically the south coast?
Holland: Yes
Fitzpatrick: Yes
Will you support a higher nurse-to-patient ratio than current levels?
Holland: Yes
Fitzpatrick: We advocate for the current policies.
Will you address the fact that few or no dentists on the south coast accept public health vouchers?
Holland: I'll explain that later.
Fitzpatrick: Yes
Would you advocate and support relocation of government functions to the south coast?
Holland: Abstain
Fitzpatrick: Yes
Will you support and advocate for a radiotherapy unit at the new hospital?
Holland: Yes
Fitzpatrick: Yes
Do you support election funding equity and total transparency?
Holland: Yes
Fitzpatrick: Yes
Do you support any increase in taxing of small businesses?
Holland: No
Fitzpatrick: No
Do you support toll-free roads on national routes?
Holland: Yes
Fitzpatrick: Yes
Do you support a multi-use venue to assist retention of young people, young families and tourism in the Eurobodalla?
Holland: Abstain
Fitzpatrick: Abstain
The lighting of Batemans Bay bridge was initially promised in early consultations and 1.6-kilometres of wiring has been installed. Would you assist in pursuing the lighting of the bridge?
Holland: I've already made submissions on that.
Fitzpatrick: I'm quite willing to support it.
About five years ago, the chamber proposed to install a rock wall and pier at Batemans Bay and the council's studies found the indicative cost to be $60 million. The pier would assist in transferring more visitors including ships' crew and passengers to the Bay. Given the recent successful visit of a cruise ship, we would like to see the feasibility study done again. Would you back the council and support a study for this project?
Holland: Yes.
Fitzpatrick: Yes.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
