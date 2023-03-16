The art of ageing: How to store and age wine properly at home

This is branded content.

As the old saying goes, a fine wine only gets better with age. Fortunately, this is a true statement - but only if the proper care is taken when it comes to storing your wine.

Believe it or not, improper storage can ruin a bottle of wine, while proper storage for the right period of time actually has the means of enhancing the richness in taste of any bottle of wine, be it a $10 bottle from your local liquor store or a limited edition run from your favourite vineyard.

Getting the storage and ageing process wrong can actually cause wine to spoil, lose its flavour, or even develop unpleasant aromas. Conversely, proper storage and ageing can transform an average bottle of wine into a remarkable one, with enhanced flavours, aromas, and complexity.

So how can you ensure that your wine is stored correctly in your home? By following this guide, wine lovers can ensure their drop ages perfectly, whether it is a classic white wine like Chardonnay or a bold, red Cabernet Sauvignon.

Temperature

Maintaining the perfect temperature and humidity levels is key when it comes to storing and ageing wine properly. The ideal temperature for wine storage is between 45 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit, or 8 to 12 degrees Celsius, and it's important to keep this figure as consistent as possible.



Changes in temperature can cause the wine to expand and contract, leading to leaks or damage to the cork.

It's also best to avoid storing your wine near heat sources like radiators, ovens, or refrigerators that could affect the temperature. When the temperature is too high, wine can spoil quickly, leading to a loss of flavour and aroma.



Conversely, if temperatures are too low, the wine can freeze, causing damage to the cork or pushing it out of the bottle, which can then allow air to enter and spoil or oxidise the wine. Therefore, it's crucial to maintain a stable temperature range throughout the wine's storage period.

Humidity

Humidity is another critical factor to consider when storing wine. The ideal humidity level for wine storage is between 50 and 80 percent. Too much humidity can cause mould growth on the cork, which can affect the wine's flavour and aroma, while low humidity levels can cause the cork to dry out, allowing air to enter the bottle and spoil the wine.

When the cork dries out, it can also shrink, which can allow air to enter the bottle and spoil the wine. To prevent this from happening, it's essential to store your wine bottles on their sides, allowing the wine to keep the cork moist and ensuring that it stays in contact with the wine.

It's worth noting that different types of wine have varying humidity requirements. For instance, red wine requires a higher humidity level than white wine because it has a thicker cork. Therefore, it's crucial to understand the specific requirements for the types of wine you're storing and make sure you maintain the correct humidity levels for each of them.

Light and vibration

Did you know that exposure to light or even vibrations can also impact the quality of your stored wine? For this reason, wine should ideally be stored in a dark place and away from direct sunlight, as UV rays can damage the wine and cause it to age prematurely.

And how can exposures to vibration negatively impact the quality of your stored wine? Vibration can actually disturb the sediment in wine, which may negatively affect its flavour. Again, storing your wine on its side can help reduce the risks of vibration impacting the taste and overall quality of your stored wine.



Alongside this, keeping your wine in a controlled space like a wine fridge can provide added security and reduce the risk of exposure to external light or vibrations.

Position

As we mentioned, storing wine on its side has a plethora of benefits. Another notable benefit is that storing wine bottles on their side helps to prevent the sediment from settling in one spot. Sediment is a natural byproduct of the ageing process, and it can be found in most older wines.



When wine is stored upright, the sediment settles on the bottom of the bottle and can become concentrated in one spot. This can make it difficult to pour the wine without disturbing the sediment, which can affect the flavour and texture of wine.

Additionally, storing wine bottles on their side also helps to keep the wine in contact with the cork, which is just as essential for the ageing process as it is for keeping your cork from drying. Over time, the cork can actually impart subtle flavours to the wine, which can enhance its complexity and depth.

Final points on ageing wine

Ageing wine is a process that requires patience and attention to detail. The longer the wine is aged, the more complex its flavour becomes. However, not all wines are meant to be aged. Only wines with high tannins and acidity, such as Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah, are suitable for ageing.

When ageing wine, it is essential to store it in a cool, dark place with a consistent temperature and humidity level. The wine should also be stored on its side, and the bottle should be undisturbed. You can check on the wine periodically to ensure that the cork is still moist and that there are no signs of spoilage.

All in all, wine storage and ageing can be seen as an art form, requiring a deep understanding of the nuances of wine and careful attention to detail. When done correctly, the results can be remarkable, transforming an ordinary bottle into an exquisite masterpiece of flavour and aroma.

It is important to remember that improper storage can ruin even the most expensive bottle of wine, while proper storage can turn an average wine into a great one. Therefore, investing in the right equipment, such as a wine cellar, cooler, or cabinet, and ensuring that your storage environment is consistently cool, dark, and damp, is crucial for maintaining the quality of your wine.

Ageing wine requires patience and a long-term investment, as it can take several years or even decades for the wine to reach its full potential.

