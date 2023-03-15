PETstock Batemans Bay has teamed up with local rescue groups in an effort to rehome the dogs, cats and kittens who have been given up or displaced in the Eurobodalla.
Between July 2021 to June 2022, 56,077 were listed on PetRescue, with many partnering shelters reaching capacity. This figure reflects a 6.7 percent increase in dog listings and, fortunately, a 2.9 percent decrease in cat listings.
Adoptions and listings both dipped significantly during the pandemic in mid-2021, but January 2022 saw them returning to unmanageable levels.
As part of National Adoption Month, Animal Welfare League (AWL) and RSPCA Eurobodalla Branch will be matching up sheltered animals with potential parents at PETstock in Batemans Bay.
PETstock Batemans Bay manager Rayden said that the pandemic had put a "stitch" in people adopting animals. However, since lockdowns ended the RSPCA has become a monthly feature at PETstock, educating customers about the growing amount of animals in need of rehoming.
Recently, the RSPCA Eurobodalla Branch has celebrated rehoming 1000 animals in 10 years.
On March 18, the AWL will be bringing dogs, cats and kittens up for adoption to meet potential new parents at PETstock. On March 19, the RSPCA will be bringing a friendly group of kittens and cats to raise awareness of pet adoption and foster care placement.
"The day gives people a chance to meet animals, adopt and complete background checks before adopting," said Rayden.
Those interested in adopting, fostering or donating can visit PETstock Batemans Bay between 10am-2pm on Saturday (March 18) and Sunday (March 19).
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
