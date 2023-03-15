Anthony Gill: Yes Philip, there really is a free lunch

This is the third article in the series. So far we've talked about deficits, debt, and why housing is so expensive.
In this article we'll look at why the divide between rich and poor is getting wider. Hint: It is to do with who is getting that free lunch and who isn't.
The free lunch I'm talking about is what economists refer to as 'economic rent'. Economic rent is a benefit received by the owner of a licence, right or privilege over something that is freely provided by nature. By far the largest amount of economic rent arises from the ownership of land. Economic rent is also produced by mining and energy rights and other resources that come from the ground or sea. It also comes from intangibles like radio spectrum licences.
Turning our attention to the land, imagine yourself in space looking back at the spaceship we all inhabit. Everything man has produced, ever, has been through his labour applied to what has been freely provided on the spaceship.
This relationship can be expressed by the formula, Production = Labour + Land. About 250 years ago our modern way of life began with the industrial revolution. By the nineteenth century economists had figured out how the new economy worked. They added another factor that is present when production occurs; capital. Capital is money or goods which are used in the production of further goods and services rather than being consumed by the end consumer.
The reward to labour is wages. The reward to capital is interest. The early economists perceived that more wealth was being produced than was paid in wages and interest. They correctly determined that the surplus wealth of production was going to the land.
The formula can now be written as P = W + I + R where P is production, W is wages, I is interest and R is economic rent.
Economic rent is a free lunch because those who receive it don't use their labour or put their capital at risk to receive it. It's unearned income. In fact, the rent is paid before the workers and the business owners get what is left. The formula can be re-arranged to show this:
P - R = W + I.
Most of us are led to believe the struggle for a fair slice of the economic pie is between the workers and the business owners. In reality, it is the rentier who makes off with a big chunk of the pie for his lunch and no one notices.
In the next article I'll explore how the pie can be shared more fairly.
Anthony Gill is a Batemans Bay Primary and Moruya High graduate and former air force pilot who always had a passing interest in economics, but found it a conversation-stopping subject to broach.
He thinks society is currently like a frog boiling in a pot - largely oblivious of the problems heating up around us. He hopes his ideas provide some education for those people who are adversely affected by the current capitalist system.
His book 'The Luckier Country' was published in 2022.
