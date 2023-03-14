A group of quilters have made a donation to support carers looking after sick family and friends.
Night Owl Quilters Inc. South Coast donated $1000 and a stitched quilt to the Carers Accommodation Eurobodalla Regional Hospital Inc. (CAERH) to help fund short term accommodation for people at the new Eurobodalla Hospital.
CAERH are fundraising to build three short term accommodation units for loved ones and carers to use while visiting the hospital in Moruya.
CAERH secretary Steve Young said the carers' accommodation eased some of the pressure on people who were sick and their family.
"You could be looking after your husband or your grandchild. You could be coming from Bega or Durras to see a specialist. You might see them at 5pm and you just want somewhere to put your head down for the night," Mr Young said.
He said the estimated cost of the three initial units was $1.5 to $2 million, and that NSW Health had promised to match CAERH fundraising efforts dollar for dollar.
The Night Owls Quilters Inc raised the money through entering quilts in the South Coast & Country Quilters Guild Inc. show in September 2022 and through trading table days.
Night Owls president Lyn Keogh said the group wanted the money raised to stay within the community.
"We know the trouble people go through when they have to go to hospital and get support," Ms Keogh said.
"This is our community.
"We knew it was a worthy cause."
Mr Young said the donated quilt would be raffled off to raise more money for the carers' accommodation. He hopes to see more community groups donate to the cause.
"Donations are contagious," he said.
Ms Keogh said the club was always looking for more members. For more information, or to join, visit nightowlquilters.com.au
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
