Spacious, open-plan living

This home is the perfect blend of a tree and sea change, where lifestyle and leisure are a priority.
Situated on a stunning 1.4 hectares only six minutes to Batemans Bay shopping and café precinct and five minutes to the nearest local beach, you could be forgiven for thinking you are living on a rural retreat.
It features an open-plan living with modern tiling and feature wood fireplace. The main bedroom has two separate walk-in robes and a private ensuite.
There's also a second formal living room or large media room, and a children's retreat or study room.
The chef-inspired kitchen is complete with quality appliances and a walk-in pantry. Enjoy the spacious undercover area and second deck off the living room.
This property has a double garage with internal access, as well as a large two-bay shed with additional carport and side access. There's plenty of room for your boat, caravan and extra vehicles.
The home has ducted air-conditioning throughout for comfort all year round.
Featuring a large yard and easy care lawns, this property is a landscaping dream and has the potential for subdivision.
With all the quality finishes of a master build you would expect, this home is ready for you to move into.
