Property of the Week

4 Waterson Drive, Surf Beach

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
March 15 2023 - 10:00am
Spacious, open-plan living

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 5 Car

  • 4 Waterson Drive, Surf Beach
  • $1.4 to $1.5 million
  • Agency: LJ Hooker Batemans Bay 4472 6455
  • Contact: Karen Van Der Stelt 0413 221 504
  • Inspect: By appointment

This home is the perfect blend of a tree and sea change, where lifestyle and leisure are a priority.

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

