Letters to the editor

With my partner and carer, I am an occasional visitor to the beautiful Narooma area.
I always carry my accordion and a Leukaemia Foundation donation tin.
One thing certain is that the people of Narooma and surrounds are extremely generous contributors.
Please allow me to convey my thanks and appreciation to the community through your newspaper.
If you're celebrating 'a touch of the Irish' in your blood on St Patrick's Day, spare a thought for whether this means you are pumping too much iron.
People of Celtic origin are more likely to have the iron overload condition haemochromatosis which is the most common genetic disorder in Australia. About one in 200 people are genetically predisposed to it and one in seven are carriers.
The good news is that early detection means haemochromatosis is no barrier to a normal life and the condition is easily managed through blood donations.
So as you raise a glass to your heritage this year, vow to find out more from your GP or by visiting www.ha.org.au
It is good to see the serious health issues linked to car pollution, finally being brought to light. Particulate matter from ICE vehicle emissions is known to aggravate asthma and other respiratory conditions and affect the heart and cardiovascular system.
New research reveals that this is worse than previously thought. Pollution from petrol and diesel cars is now estimated to cause more than 11,000 premature adult deaths in Australia per year.
Cleaner air would also save us billions.
