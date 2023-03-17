AS a result of the examination for small school teachers held at Bodalla on Nov. 8th and 9th last year, under the supervision of Mr. Nixon, Marjorie Egan, of Cadgee, was successful in obtaining a scholarship to Teachers' College, and she left to take up her duties on the 8th inst. She was accompanied by Myrtle Jessop, who went to Sydney to sit for a postal examination. These young ladies were pupils of Mrs. J. Johnson, of Eurobodalla. Stewart O'Toole, son of Mr. Hugh O'Toole, gained his intermediate certificate at St. Patrick's College, Goulburn, at the recent examination.