Our history: looking back 100 years ago in the Eurobodalla

Updated March 17 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 12:30pm
Harry Walters with a truck load of rabbits on March 17, 1923.

OVER 300,000,000 rabbit skins have already been sold in Sydney markets this year. The value of rabbit skins exported last year totalled £1,194,972.

