OVER 300,000,000 rabbit skins have already been sold in Sydney markets this year. The value of rabbit skins exported last year totalled £1,194,972.
MR. John Whelan, who has worked for the Bodalla Company for 50 years, is to be entertained in the Bodalla Hall on Friday night, 10th April. At this function the Bodalla Company, through the manager, Mr. D. Hutchinson, intends to make him a handsome presentation. This will be the third occasion during the past 11 months that Bodalla Co. has shown its generosity and consideration to old working hands. The former recipients being Mr. W. Vagg - still going strong - and Mr. W. Callaghan.
THE duck season opened in Moruya on Wednesday.
WE have been informed that Messrs. George Thomas and T. Allen have a promising gold reef up the Tuross River, just above Utopia, and are raising a crushing.
JOSEPH Byrne, Norman Ryan and Austin Connolly, pupils of the Eurobodalla Public School, gained their qualifying certificates. Doreen Richards, from the same school, won a bursary, but owing to income the monetary assistance was not allowed.
AS a result of the examination for small school teachers held at Bodalla on Nov. 8th and 9th last year, under the supervision of Mr. Nixon, Marjorie Egan, of Cadgee, was successful in obtaining a scholarship to Teachers' College, and she left to take up her duties on the 8th inst. She was accompanied by Myrtle Jessop, who went to Sydney to sit for a postal examination. These young ladies were pupils of Mrs. J. Johnson, of Eurobodalla. Stewart O'Toole, son of Mr. Hugh O'Toole, gained his intermediate certificate at St. Patrick's College, Goulburn, at the recent examination.
MR. H. P. Jeffery leaves for Sydney next Friday to attend the Royal Show, at which he will exhibit some of his pure bred pigs.
Visit of Parliamentary Party to Moruya. - On Wednesday between 30 and 40 members of Parliament arrived from Milton at about 3.30 p. m. The party include Mr. Austin Chapman, M.H.R. and two of our local members, Messrs. Perkins and Rutledge and there were also several press reporters from Sydney. Mr. Ball, Minister of Public Works and Mr. Ley, Minister for Justice joined the party at Moruya, having travelled via Braidwood and Araluen. ...
After the refreshments [at the Adelaide Hotel], and at the invitation of our local members, representatives of various local bodies waited upon the Ministers and put some necessary local requirements before them.
Before 5 p.m. the party departed for Bodalla and Narooma, though the two Ministers and others first inspected the Moruya Public School and teacher's dwelling.
