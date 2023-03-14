Our return to training for 2023 resumed on February 1 with 36 new members joining our club to participate in obedience lessons with their canine companions.
For our new members, you are about to commence a new journey with your canine family member and we applaud you for making this decision, we all started where you are today.
It is a wonderful way to get out and about, learn new methods of dog training, with both you and your dog getting good exercise and socialisation. A bit of perseverance, determination, small amounts of practice and a light-hearted manner to training, will go a long way towards turning your best friend into an obedient canine citizen. We have a wonderful team of qualified instructors eager to assist you in your endeavours.
Some of our instructors, as well as members from our club recently competed in official dog competitions at both Bermagui and Canberra, with handlers and their dogs coming home with titles, passes in trials and prize ribbons. Well done to everyone who competed and what a wonderful way to start the year off.
The results from the Bega Valley and Sapphire Coast competitions were:
In the Rally competition:
At the Canberra competitions, in the rally event, club president Hilary Coulton handling Cassie achieved a perfect score of 100/100 in rally advanced and their title. What a fantastic way to finish off at that level.
Other competitors were:
In the obedience trial, Jan Boyce with Pocket scored a CD pass 182/200 and first place and Hilary Coulton with Cassie scored CCD pass 94/100 and first place. Both handlers only require one more pass with their dogs to achieve their respective titles.
In the show ring, Sue Matthews with Ricky were awarded best of breed at the toy show.
So why not join in the fun and enjoy the great outdoors with your canine mates and meet like-minded people?
Term 2 commences on April 5, with new members required to register and pay prior to the commencement of training.
Forms and club information can be downloaded from our web page eurocanine.webs.com.
Our email address is eurodogclub@outlook.com.au. Enquiries can be made by calling Magda on 44711440.
