Catalina man pleads guilty to weapon and stalking related charges

A Catalina man has pleaded guilty to four charges after an incident involving threatening residents with a chainsaw.
Robin Mark Parrish, 49, pleaded guilty to stalk or intimidate intending to cause fear or physical or mental harm, common assault, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit and armed with intent to commit an indictable offence when he appeared in Batemans Bay Local Court on March 13.
According to documents tendered to the court, Parrish became agitated for an unknown reason on February 23 while walking through Catalina.
The documents said Parrish approached the first victim who was sitting on a balcony and shouted "I'm going to go and get petrol and burn your house down".
The court heard Parrish then disappeared and returned with a chainsaw and extendible baton. He stood in the middle of the road and tried to start the chainsaw while yelling "I'm going to cut your house down".
The documents said it was while Parrish was standing in the middle of the road that he saw another person filming on their phone. Parrish approached the second victim, shoved them and headbutted them in the face.
The documents said Parrish pulled the baton from his pants and extended it towards the victim. The papers said the victim, fearing another assault, punched Parrish causing him to retreat.
Parrish will appear in Batemans Bay Local Court on April 3 for sentencing.
