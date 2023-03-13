Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Nature Coast Marine Group organises paddle-out to draw attention

By Marion Williams
Updated March 14 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 8:45am
Around 200 people turned out on Sunday, March 12, to join the paddle out organised by Nature Coast Marine Group, to have the fishing amnesty at six sanctuary zones in Batemans Marine Park revoked. Picture supplied.

The three-year battle to restore protection of six sanctuary zones within the Batemans Marine Park continued as around 200 people joined a paddle-out at Narooma's Bar Beach.

