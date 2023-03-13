The three-year battle to restore protection of six sanctuary zones within the Batemans Marine Park continued as around 200 people joined a paddle-out at Narooma's Bar Beach.
The paddle-out on Sunday, March 12, was organised by Nature Coast Marine Group, which was delighted by the community's support for their cause.
In 2007 around 15 marine sanctuary zones were declared in the Marine Park, meaning they were protected from commercial and recreational fishing.
James Caffery, vice president of NCMG, said the sanctuary zones are vitally important to the area, as well as to ecosystems to the north and in Victoria and Tasmania.
"These sanctuaries provide fish a safe space where they can grow to large sizes and reproduce effectively," he said.
"It pretty much rendered the sanctuary zones useless," Mr Caffery said.
"The amnesty was done through the back door extremely suddenly and with very little to no community consultation."
The sanctuary zones provide a really good baseline for scientists to study fish without being skewed by fishing activity.
The larger fish get, particularly wrasse, blue groper and snapper, along with rock lobster, the more effective predators they are of the long-spined sea urchins that are destroying kelp forests and turning vast areas along the central and southern NSW coastline, Victoria and Tasmania into urchin barrens.
"It allows those predators to grow to a size they can have an impact on those urchins," Mr Caffery said.
He said seeing the size of the fish and the huge array of species in sanctuary zones is a powerful way of changing people's minds about the value of protecting them.
Yet only 11 percent of Batemans Marine Park is classified as sanctuary zones.
That would increase to 18 to 20 percent if the amnesty is revoked.
"It is still a really small amount and fishers still have access to everything else but it allows for these bigger fish and more species," Mr Caffery said.
When asked about the amnesty on the six sanctuary zones, member for Bega Dr Michael Holland MP, said the area needs to fulfil its role as a marine park for all users.
"A decision about marine sanctuaries has to be made in consultation with all users and stakeholders including First Nations people and the science around fisheries," Dr Holland said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
