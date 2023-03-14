A Batemans Bay healthcare practice has been named a finalist for a national small business award.
Beach Road Surgery & Skin Clinic was selected from more than 4500 entries to be a finalist at the 2023 Australian Small Business Champion awards in the doctors surgeries category.
Owner Dr Thilan Walgamage started the surgery in December 2021 determined to improve the availability of quality healthcare in the region and, through his Batemans Bay business, healthcare around the world.
He never anticipated that 15 months later, the clinic would have been named Outstanding New Business of the Year at the 2022 Local Business Awards, regional winner of the Best New Business and state finalist for best new business at the NSW 2022 Business awards.
Dr Walgamage said the success was because the clinic focused on providing the best healthcare while also improving healthcare practice around the world.
Dr Walgamage was working for UNICEF in Sri Lanka when the 2004 tsunami struck, killing more than 35,000 people.
"I said to myself 'alright, I need to make a difference,'" he said.
"I've seen how much of a struggle people are having and how lucky we are in Australia to have this sort of health system. But most other countries, people are not lucky as what we are."
Beach Road Surgery & Skin Clinic donates a percentage of every patients' fee to support the provision of healthcare services overseas. Since they started, for example, the clinic has funded more than 100 cataract surgeries in Sri Lanka. During 2022, the clinic donated more than $15,000 to support healthcare systems in developing countries.
"We are a small practice, but the message is clear - we can do bigger change, and change the world, if everyone else does the same thing. That is what we are trying to do," Dr Walgamage said.
"I want the community to know how much of an impact they are having on really desperate people."
It's why the clinic is also carbon neutral, choosing their suppliers based off their environmental practices to reduce their footprint into the future.
Beach Road Surgery & Skin Clinic is unique in providing a GP, skin cancer specialist and medical-grade cosmetic treatment all in one location. Dr Walgamage said the closest facilities with the same specialists available and the same medical-grade lasers, cosmetics and treatments were in Canberra or Wollongong.
"We need to make a difference to our community. That was our passion from the beginning," he said.
In 2022 more than 700 skin cancers were detected and more than 600 skin cancer surgeries were performed at the centre.
Dr Walgamage said the numbers showed just how great the need was for healthcare services in the area. He is booked up until May. However, he has taken it upon himself to start training more people to provide top quality healthcare.
He uses the clinic to train medical practice assistants, nurses, medical students, junior doctors and practice managers - "passing the baton on to as many people as I can, so they have better services they can offer the community," he said.
Dr Thilan Walgamage will attend an event in Sydney on April 28 when the winners of the 2023 Australian Small Business Champion awards will be announced.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
