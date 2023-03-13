Tomakin hosts Sprint Adventure Race

Tomakin has hosted the biggest multi-sport navigation-based adventure race of its kind.
Nearly 300 participants and their supporters descended on the Eurobodalla's coast on March 5 to participate in the Sprint Series Adventure Race.
The race sees teams of two race against each other to navigate to different checkpoints by trail running, mountain biking and kayaking. The teams paddled on the Tomaga River, rode on Mogo State Forest's mountain bike paths and ran along the beaches and reserves around Tomakin.
The course was designed to be completed in four hours.
There were two courses: the classic involving a five km run, 20km bike ride and four km kayak, and the novice involving a three km run, 10km mountain bike ride and two km kayak.
The competitors sign up and aren't given a map until the morning of the event and have to navigate their own route around the course.
Course director Serge Kurov said the race was physically and mentally demanding, which provided the finishers with a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction when they reached the finish line.
"It was an incredible experience to set this challenging course from pristine beaches to steep hills and bushland," he said.
The fastest team in the long course was Oliver Grist and George Gardiner, while the winners of the novice course, with more than 50 competitors, was the father son team of Scott and Evan Gavens.
While Scott is an accomplished adventure racer and orienteer, he said it was great to be racing with his son in his first adventure race.
This event was sponsored by the NSW Government, Eurobodalla Shire and Forestry NSW.
