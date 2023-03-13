The heritage Cuttagee Bridge has been promised a $15million lifeline if Labor wins the state election.
Dr Michael Holland MP, Member for Bega, and Jenny Aitchison MP, NSW shadow minister for regional transport and roads, made the announcement on Monday, March 13, in front of a crowd of elated residents who have been agitating for the preservation of the historic one-lane wooden bridge south of Bermagui.
They committed $15million towards the "repair and restoration of the Cuttagee Bridge in line with its heritage position" .
When asked by a resident if it would remain one lane, Ms Aitchison said "we will work with NSW Transport.
"We have to preserve its nature."
She said it is part of NSW Labor Party leader Chris Minns' commitment to safety and protecting communities during natural disasters by ensuring residents can evacuate and emergency services such as ambulances and fire trucks have access.
Earlier in the day Dr Holland and Ms Aitchison announced a $1.5million commitment for a southern left-hand slip lane at the turnoff from the Princes Highway into Tuross Head.
The Tuross Head Progress Association has been lobbying to make the dangerous T-intersection safer.
When asked about an upgrade to the Brown Mountain road that connects Bega Valley shire to Canberra and Victoria, Ms Aitchison said "it is something we will be progressing.
"I understand it is a federal process."
She said they would continue to advocate that it be designated a road of strategic importance, adding the party understood the importance of east-west connectivity across the state.
Ms Aitchison said a Labor government would provide more than $6.2million in funding to address the road maintenance backlog through Labor's new Emergency Road Repairs Fund.
It would also provide more than $3.6million in additional road funding to Bega Valley Council and $2.5million to Eurobodalla Council from the new fund.
That would be on top of, and more than double, the funding included in the state government's pothole funding announcement earlier this year.
More generally, Ms Aitchison said a Labor government would have regional integrated strategic plans for roads and transport.
For example, the lack of taxis and buses locally that render taxi vouchers under the NDIS worthless.
"We will be looking at what does the community need, what will keep people safe during emergency times and on the roads they use every day," she said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
