Around the third buoy, I can see the inflatable Hotondo Homes finishing line, and it feels close. I kick for home and try increase the pace. I'm not sure if it was the few drops of water in my goggles acting to magnify my vision, or my brain's wishful thinking, but the finish line was not so close. The last-minute push to the end has caused a stitch, and I have to slow back down. Swimmers are streaming past me and I hope they're not the Over 50s. I hope they're not my uncle.