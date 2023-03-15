There's something in the water hunting me down.
I can't see it in the monotone blue field of view offered by my slightly leaky swimming goggles, but I know from a quick look at my sports watch, the hunt is on.
I've just passed another yellow buoy off South Broulee Beach as part of my first Broulee Bay to Breakers Ocean Swim.
It's the 12th year of the event which attracts nearly 500 athletes to swim 1.4 kilometres from Shark Bay to Broulee Life Saving Club.
I was one of around 30 swimmers diving in first in the Over 20s category at 9am.
So what's hunting me down?
My uncle had signed up to swim too. He's competed in the Broulee to Breakers before and completed many other ocean swims - including 10 Tathra Wharf to Waves. He swims laps three or four times a week for fitness.
He was starting 25 minutes after me, in the Over 50s category which means, based off my watch, he's now in the water. The race is on.
Before we get carried away in the hunt, however, lets take it back to the start.
The white water off the south end of Shark Bay looked intimidating from the sandy starting line for the race. The first yellow buoy looked like a small speck, closer to the horizon than to where I was standing.
What had I got myself into? I had visions of seasickness, of leaning over one of the surfboards of the support crew and hurling my guts up.
I could be swimming for an hour, I thought, in the deepest water I'd ever swum in. Water called, terrifyingly, Shark Bay. What was I doing?
READ MORE:
The starting gun fires and everyone dives into the water. There's jostling and bumping as swimmers contend for position and set their pace. I try to pick a pace I can maintain for an hour but I have no idea what that actually is - when did I last swim for an hour?
I put my head down and focus on breathing and kicking and swimming straight. Every time I put my head up, I seem to have veered off course and the buoy is no closer than before.
To my surprise, the bottom of the ocean isn't deep dark depths but bright golden kelp, distractingly beautiful as I swim along. I round the first buoy and struggle to see the next one. It, too, seems an age away. I keep kicking.
Around the second buoy, it feels like I've surely passed half way. Each stroke fades into a monotonous rhythm that feels effective, but I have no idea. Swimmers from the next group - the Over 30s who started five minutes after me - have begun streaming past and any illusion I was setting a cracking pace have disappeared completely.
As I aim for the third buoy, I realise I've been swimming by myself for a little while, no one passing me, no one around. I stick my head up and instantly see I've swung off to the right and need to aim back to the left.
It's a slight detour, and a good reminder to pay more attention to the direction of swimmers around me.
Around the third buoy, I can see the inflatable Hotondo Homes finishing line, and it feels close. I kick for home and try increase the pace. I'm not sure if it was the few drops of water in my goggles acting to magnify my vision, or my brain's wishful thinking, but the finish line was not so close. The last-minute push to the end has caused a stitch, and I have to slow back down. Swimmers are streaming past me and I hope they're not the Over 50s. I hope they're not my uncle.
Eventually I feel the surge of a wave rolling underneath me, which means I'm close to shore. I'm too tired to catch a wave.
The sand feels wobbly as I put my feet down and try run for the finish line.
The finish line is abuzz with athletes' friends and family and faster swimmers than me. There's people from all across the shire, and many visiting just to complete the swim.
I'm reminded how wonderful it is to have such a beautiful place to live, and great community events such as the Broulee Bay to Breakers Ocean Swim in our own backyard. I'd never swim out that far alone, but in a group it feels safe, it feels fun.
All that thinking is interrupted by the sight of my uncle emerging from the water, sucking in deep breaths and sprinting to the finish line.
I beat his time by just 25 seconds.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.