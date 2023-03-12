Marine Rescue conduct medical rescue operation

A Marine Rescue Batemans Bay crew have conducted a medical disembarkation from a cruise ship.
The Marine Rescue crew were called to help collect a male worker from onboard the Seabourn Odyssey cruise ship shortly after it departed Batemans Bay.
The Seabourn Odyssey arrived in Batemans Bay on March 10 with 427 guests and 375 crew onboard and was scheduled to depart the Bay at 5:30 that same afternoon.
READ MORE:
However, Marine Rescue received a call for assistance from the cruise ship at 5.25pm on March 10 after the man fell ill.
Marine Rescue vessel Batemans Bay 30 was tasked to collect the Serbian national and transported him to Town Wharf.
The man was treated at Batemans Bay Hospital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.