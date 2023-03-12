Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Marine Rescue conduct medical rescue operation

Updated March 13 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 9:57am
Rescue vessel Batemans Bay 30 which performed the rescue. Picture supplied.

A Marine Rescue Batemans Bay crew have conducted a medical disembarkation from a cruise ship.

