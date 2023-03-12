Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland MP took time to take questions after committing $600,000 over three years to grow the Narooma Oyster Festival.
Responding to questions from the media on Friday, March 10, Dr Holland said government should take a different approach to supporting mental health in electorates that have been hit by natural disasters.
He said one problem with the federal government's scheme of ten free or rebated counselling sessions was that it was available to anyone with a referral from a GP and not necessarily offered to those who most needed it.
Nor are psychologists the sole solution.
All options should be looked at including animal therapy and peer support which is "what our community is already doing for each other and people with lived experience who can help".
He said mental healthcare needs differ from region to region and therefore a one-size-fits-all approach does not work.
Asked about the state government's failure to enact legislation to allow Aboriginal cultural fishing Dr Holland said "my party supports the Act and the findings of the inquiry and we have guaranteed we will go forward with that.
"We will do that in a non-governmental way, namely working with the First Nations community," he said.
Accompanying Dr Holland was Member for Wyong David Harris MP, shadow minister for jobs, investment and tourism and for Aboriginal affairs.
First Nations people including Wally Stewart and Sharon Mason are starting their own businesses to create employment opportunities for their community.
Mr Harris said if Labor is elected to government this month, as part of its treaty pathway, it will look at procurement policies.
He said there are currently $5.4 billion of Aboriginal programs but only 26 percent are delivered by Aboriginal organisations.
"Research shows that $1 invested into those programs becomes $1.19 when they are delivered by Aboriginal organisations so by placing more money with them in areas like health and tourism they actually deliver better outcomes and more employment," Mr Harris said.
A Labor government would also look at the employment targets that government departments and agencies set for First Nations people.
"We will sit down with the Public Service Association to review employment practices and implement policies and processes for employment, particularly in regional areas," he said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
