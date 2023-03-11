The 'Yesterday's Heroes' Mardi Gras parade paid tribute to local heroes, gave young talent time to shine and highlighted the close-knit community of Moruya.
The parade, which saw more than 50 floats dance down Church Street on Saturday, March 11, attracted hundreds of people from Moruya, Batemans Bay and beyond.
Following on from the 2022 parade which celebrated the Sydney Harbour Bridge's 90th birthday, this year's parade honoured 'Yesterday's Heroes'.
The 'town cryer' Chris Jay, told crowds stories of those who had contributed to Moruya since the 1960s. Among those was Michel Nader who led the parade with the support of mayor Mat Hatcher.
Mr Nader rode through the 1965 Mardi Gras on camelback, accompanied by his brother John, but this time he led the parade more comfortably in a 1964 Ford Cortina.
Tributes were made to Sybil Mehl, Arthur and Myril Bunt, Maxwell Hogno, Ron Chesher, Ack Weyman and many more.
Walbunja man Jordan Nye led the smoking ceremony with Noah and Olyvia Nye, Michael Withers, Emma Sproates, Dakota Fryer and Zak Visser.
Bega MP Michael Holland, Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips and mayor Mat Hatcher then cut the ribbon to officially open the parade.
Some of the float favourites were Banksia Village's 'Outlaw Motorcycle Gang' which included 102-year-old Nancy Meyer who received huge cheers from the crowd, the wild Bendethera Man, Lady Godiva, the Knight in Shining Armour, the Carroll College Broulee Band and the Eurobodalla Fibre & Textiles Artist Group.
The parade also paid special tribute to the emergency services, who were recognised as "the heroes of our horrible bushfires" by the town cryer.
Laurence and Sue Smith of Albion Park set up their camping chairs at 12.30pm, ready for the entertainment: "This is a beautiful part of the world, so we decided to come down for the weekend to spend some money and enjoy the parade."
Moruya mum Renee Johnston arrived early to see her daughter in the Moruya Public School float: "It's just a great family day and it's exciting to see my daughter be a part of it."
