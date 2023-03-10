Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

Meaningful climate action, affordable housing atop Bega Greens candidate Cathy Griff's list

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cathy Griff believes there has never been a more important time to have more Greens in Parliament. Picture: supplied.

Declaring a climate emergency, addressing the housing crisis and ending native forest logging sit atop Bega Greens candidate Cathy Griff's list heading in to the NSW state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.