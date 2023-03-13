A Moruya MMA fighter is gearing up for the biggest fight of his career.
Blake Donnelly is taking on defending champion David Martinez in a battle to be crowned the Eternal 74 Lightweight national champion.
Walking into the cage at Southport Sharks Club on the Gold Coast on March 18 to the sound of blaring music and screaming fans is something Donnelly could never have foreseen when he first started punching a heavy bag with his dad in their Moruya garage as a teenager.
"I just got addicted to it straight away," he said.
He started training with Richard Fafie in a backyard gym in Tomakin.
"Before I knew it, Richard booked me a boxing fight," Donnelly said.
At age 17, he competed in his first of what would be three boxing fights. Donnelly said boxing was always a "warm up".
"The goal was always MMA."
At age 19 he competed in his first amateur MMA match and rapidly Moruya could no longer contain the talented fighter.
"In Moruya there aren't many people to train with. You need training partners," he said. It was the sole reason he moved to Canberra, with the hope of turning pro.
Donnelly turned pro at 22 and said his first few fights were a blur, running on nothing but adrenaline, without much technique.
"Now, it's calming in a way," he said.
"It's nerve-wracking but once you walk into the cage all that goes away and there's this pure silence feeling you get.
"You just run off muscle memory and the next thing you know you get your hand raised or you don't.
"You can't beat the feeling of fighting. It's an honest and pure feeling. It's very real."
His average week will see him rise at 5.30am to train at the gym before racing to his full-time landscaping job for eight hours before returning to the gym for a two hour evening session.
He said trying to balance a full time job and fighting boosted his training.
"It gives me confidence when I go into the cage," he said.
"Working on the shovel every day gives me functional strength and extra hunger."
Donnelly has six wins and one loss since turning pro but said his next bout was "a little different to any other fight I've had before".
Donnelly previously matched up against Martinez in 2019 and won.
"Now he's the champion and I've worked my way up to be up against him again," he said.
"It's an important one to win."
Donnelly qualified for the fight by taking down John Brewin in September to progress as the number one contender.
He hopes a win against Martinez will catapult him into the public attention, and help him pursue his dream of fighting in the UFC. He also wants to start seeking sponsorships after the fight, hopefully as the new Australian champions.
Donnelly fights at Southport Sharks on the Gold Coast on March 18 at around 8pm.
Anyone can watch the fight via the UFC Fight Pass website.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
