The Broulee Brewhouse has hosted its first beer festival amidst a brewery boom on the south coast.
The Autumn Beer Festival on March 10 gave the Brewhouse the chance to announce their lemon myrtle and wattleseed Belgian-style Witbier.
Brewhouse owners Lily Brain and Rod and Simone Quinton had been toying with the idea of a Australian native-inspired brew with head brewer Matt Stitt.
"We really wanted to start experimenting with using botanicals and highlight that we use organic, local ingredients," and trial the idea of having beer festivals," Lily said.
The result is a pale, earthy and fruity brew, with the taste falling somewhere in between the brewery's ginger cider and hazy ale.
The festival was held as Moruya met its first brewery at the Moruya Artisan Factory which opened on March 4.
READ MORE:
Since opening in 2021, the Brewhouse has successfully cemented itself as a family friendly, laid-back beachside brewery that heroes its growing list of brews.
"We often get people coming to the bar who are unsure what to try, so we ask them what they like. Every beer has a different flavour and everyone has different tastes," Lily said.
"For some people, that might be irish red or stout or a full-flavoured pale ale or the more traditional blonde and lagers.
Broulee's hot summer afternoons makes the hazy ale, pale ale and blonde top-sellers.
To close out the day of festivities, the brewery teamed up with Skydive Oz who completed a spectacular dive with an Australian flag on Broulee Beach.
Learn more about Broulee Brewhouse here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.