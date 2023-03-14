Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Moruya Artisan Factory opens its doors at Old Cheese Factory site

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated March 14 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 3:08pm
Sue Melotte is keen to create an environmentally sustainable and welcoming brewery in Moruya. Picture: Megan McClelland

Moruya's historic Old Cheese Factory has officially reopened as the Moruya Artisan Factory, giving locals and tourists the chance to experience the town's iconic 'Cheddar House'.

