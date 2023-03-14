Moruya's historic Old Cheese Factory has officially reopened as the Moruya Artisan Factory, giving locals and tourists the chance to experience the town's iconic 'Cheddar House'.
Sue Melotte and Rosemary Ryan jumped at the chance to revive the heritage-listed factory in 2017 when a friend told them it was up for sale.
"At first I thought, 'why would I want to come and look at a factory?' But I did see potential in it and I wanted to start a business on the coast," Sue said.
"My dad is a heritage architect so I grew up appreciating heritage buildings and I know you can't just let buildings like this sit to rot."
The factory, then known as "The Moruya Co-operative Butter and Cheese Factory" was originally built in November 1892 when 12 dairy farmers met to discuss the success of similar businesses in the Illawarra.
In 1930, the factory was rebuilt to increase the milk production output from 800 to 4000 gallons per day. Suffering from industry changes, the factory closed in 1971 and was used as a storage area until the 1980s when the building was partially converted into a residence.
Due to its closure over 50 years ago, the historical significance of the old factory had been forgotten until Sue reopened its doors on March 4.
"The first few days have been pretty exciting. We deliberately did a soft launch so we could test the systems," Sue said.
Under the Moruya Artisan Factory banner, Sue and Rosemary have created Quantum Brewery and GraniteTown Cafe.
Team leader at the factory, Kylie, says the twin ventures will be filling a hole in the market: "There's no craft brewery in Moruya and nowhere that serves coffee late in the afternoon."
Rosemary's background in horticulture will put organic options on the cafe menu, while Sue's interest in sustainability will see the team repurposing by-products from their beer production.
"We're using the spent grain and making them into dog biscuits, we're experimenting to make flour and bread. We want to make fertiliser out of the yeast. I want to build a sustainable operation. For all of our by-products, I want to try make something from it," Sue said.
Sue is also keen to honour the "Cheddar House" by returning to its original purpose - creating cheese.
"The customers have been fantastic, we've had some great ideas and feedback from them. I think the worst feedback I've had so far is to add more crackers on the platters - I can live with that!"
Learn more about the Moruya Artisan Factory here.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla.
