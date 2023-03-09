American luxury cruise ship the Seabourn Odyssey has anchored at Batemans Bay on Friday, March 10.
The ship departed Sydney on Thursday night and made its maiden call into Batemans Bay at 7am. More than 400 passengers are on board the 13-day cruise which will sail further south to Kangaroo Island, Port Lincoln, Phillip Island, Melbourne and Eden before returning to Sydney.
Captain Bart Vaartjes is thrilled that passengers have stayed onboard for up to 50 days on back-to-back cruises to see Australia and New Zealand.
"We have 427 guests onboard with 375 crew. About 60 per cent of passengers are American with a few Australians onboard too," Captain Vaartjes said.
Charles Stuart of the Batemans Bay Business Chamber presented Captain Vaartjes with a plaque to welcome the Seabourn Odyssey to the Eurobodalla, while Mr Stuart accepted a plaque to recognise the ship's maiden call to the Bay.
At 9am, passengers began to arrive at the floating pontoon, hopping aboard buses to experience the Eurobodalla.
Natalie Godward of Port Authority NSW said that 60 passengers will be embarking on the Merinda River Cruise: "The cruise is certainly the biggest the most popular attraction today."
"Approximately 20 are visiting Mogo Wildlife Park and others will be on oyster tours, e-bike rides with Aboriginal storytelling and many will be independently experiencing Batemans Bay."
The ship will depart Batemans Bay at about 5.30pm on March 10.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
