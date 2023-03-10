Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Nsw Election

By Marion Williams
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:35pm
Bega member Dr Michael Holland, Cath Peachey, chair of Narooma Rocks and David Harris, MP, shadow minister for jobs, investment and tourism at Wagonga Inlet on Friday, March 10, announcing a $600,000 commitment over three years to grow the Narooma Oyster Festival. Picture by Marion Williams.

If elected in March, NSW Labor will provide $600,000 over three years to grow the Narooma Oyster Festival into one of the state's flagship events alongside the Parkes Elvis Festival and Byron Bay Bluesfest that will attract national and international visitors.

