Joe Camilleri
With the Black Sorrows
Legendary singer-songwriter Joe Camilleri will perform alongside the Black Sorrows on Friday, March 17 at the Tilba Valley Winery & Alehouse. Joe was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2007 and has paved the way for blues-rock Australian music. Don't miss your chance to see the Black Sorrows perform in the beautiful Tilba Valley. Tickets start at $61, get yours at tickets.oztix.com.au.
Lion Weekend
King of the Jungle
As part of Mogo Wildlife Park's 'Meet the Animals' weekends, the mighty lions will be combing their manes for 10 lucky visitors on March 18 and 19. Purchase a general admission ticket and enter the draw online for your chance to win a close encounter! General admission for adults starts at $42. Book tickets at mogowildlifepark.com.au.
Motorbike Workshop
Survive the Ride
Want to build your confidence riding motorbikes? Survive the Ride NSW is hosting a workshop at the Dalmeny Fire Shed at 33 Mort Avenue, Dalmeny on Saturday, March 18 from 1pm. Learn key skills such as cornering, riding in traffic, posture and reducing risks at this one-hour free workshop. Bookings are essential, get involved by visiting survivetheride.org.
Exhibition Opening
Ward & Wilde
The BAS Exhibition Centre in Moruya will be launching 'Birds of a Feather' on Friday, March 17. The exhibition features birdlife-themed artworks from local creatives Mark Ward and Gillian Wilde. The night begins at 5.30pm and refreshments are provided. Entry is free, book at the council website.
Beautifully Mad
At The Bower
ARIA-award winning songwriter Tony King and jazz singer Nina Vox will serenade audiences at The Bower in Broulee on Sunday, March 19. Come along to listen to the soothing sounds of Tony's 12-string guitar and Nina's exceptional vocal range. Tickets are $40 with nibbles provided. Learn more at beautifullymad.com.
Colour Run
Stop Domestic Violence
On Saturday, March 18 you are invited to run or stroll the five-kilometre track at Moruya's Riverside Park to raise awareness around domestic violence. Tickets are free thanks to funding from the Office of Regional Youth and Coordinare but registration is required. The run starts at 9.30am with prizes on offer for best-dressed and a DJ to start the party. Register at eventbrite.com.
Event Reminder
Save this date!
Saturday, March 25 is the day for Elite Energy's Tri Batemans Bay Festival triathlon. The big day kicks off at Tomakin and stretches down to Moruya via George Bass Drive. Learn more at the council website.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
