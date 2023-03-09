Dalmeny Boardriders shredding at monthly comp

Barely five minutes into the heat there were several leashes chucked and many defeated little humans dragging their boards back up the beach with furrowed brows. Lucas Heinemann and father stepped up to the challenge and surfed the entire heat, rewarded with a win. In the final, Lucas gathered some serious speed and went to bail off the back of the wave, but the lip had other ideas and slammed him back onto his board in the shore dump. Ouch. They say red goes faster, this was definitely true for Flinder Black as he zoomed along the closing out drainers to win his heat and then the final. Spike Gunn made his debut in the Under 8s, he was up and riding the foam board with a grin the size of the Cheshire cat.