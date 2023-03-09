Seven candidates will contest the state election in the Bega electorate, following confirmation of the ballot draw on Thursday.
In an interesting turn of events, sitting Labor MP Michael Holland drew seventh spot on the ballot, just below Liberal contender Russell Fitzpatrick.
It was left to the minor parties to make up the names drawn first by Bega electoral manager Fay Steward on March 9.
In order as they will appear on the ballot come March 25, the candidates for Bega are:
Debra Abbott, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party
Greg White, Legalise Cannabis Party
Cathy Griff, Greens
Karin Geiselhart, Sustainable Australia Party
Jeffrey Hawkins, Independent
Russell Fitzpatrick, Liberal Party
Michael Holland, Labor Party
Dr Holland and a representative from Mr Fitzpatrick's campaign were in attendance to witness the ballot draw.
While most voters will consider how best to allocate their preferences when visiting the ballot box, those simply numbering 1-7 down the page are considered a "donkey vote".
However, although drawn in the last spot, Dr Holland said he didn't feel the order would have too much bearing on the outcome.
"It's similar to last year's," he said of the 2022 by-election in which he claimed a tight victory over Liberal candidate Fiona Kotvojs.
In that election, Dr Holland was in the fourth slot and Ms Kotvojs last.
"We're an agricultural area, but I don't think there are too many donkeys here," he added with a chuckle.
For more information on how to vote and where pre-polling is located, visit elections.nsw.gov.au.
