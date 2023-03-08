Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Patricia Ellis OAM honoured with Local Woman of the Year Award

March 9 2023 - 10:06am
Trish Ellis OAM and Dr Michael Holland at the presentation of the award. Picture supplied.

Moruya local Patricia Ellis OAM has been honoured with a Local Woman of the Year Award for her contribution to the south coast community.

