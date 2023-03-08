Moruya local Patricia Ellis OAM has been honoured with a Local Woman of the Year Award for her contribution to the south coast community.
Ms Ellis is a Brinja Yuin Elder and knowledge holder who has been teaching in the area for 38 years. A particular passion for teaching the local Aboriginal language Dhurga, Ms Ellis has also held a long career at NSW TAFE teaching the cultural perspective of other subjects like conservation, land management and children's studies.
Ms Ellis, along with her siblings Kerry and Waine, together wrote The Dhurga Dictionary and Learners' Grammar, was appointed to the NSW Aboriginal Language Trust Board and was also honoured earlier this year with an Order of Australia Medal for her lifetime of service.
The Local Woman of the Year Awards is an annual program that recognises and celebrates the support women give to their local communities throughout NSW.
Ms Ellis received her award from Bega MP Dr Michael Holland at a ceremony on International Women's Day on March 8.
"Trish has and continues to make a tremendous contribution to the Bega electorate and beyond, with an unflagging passion to make our communities a better place," Dr Holland said.
"Women like Ms Ellis are the backbone of our communities, volunteering their time and energy to make a positive difference."
