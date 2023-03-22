They're like backpackers travelling from all directions to the latest greatest camp site they've heard about through the bush telegraph.
Except they're after a sugar hit because Grey Headed flying foxes love their fruit and nectar.
Catalina Golf Club, Moruya and south-west Narooma on Wagonga Inlet are home to some of Eurobodalla's largest flying fox camps.
They fly up to 50 kilometres in a night to feast on the blossom of eucalypts, particularly light-coloured ones that are easily seen at night.
Narooma's camp is perfect: isolated, with water nearby and a striated forest with a high canopy that catches the ocean breeze while the flying foxes are in residence, usually January to June.
READ ALSO:
As WIRES Mid-South Coast bat coordinator Janet Jones explained the many marvels of this biodiversity superhero, it was impossible to ignore a magnificent tree with intricately shaped plank buttresses.
They are like the ones in Dorrigo National Park, inland from Coffs Harbour, that are believed to have once covered the Gondwanaland supercontinent.
The Narooma tree was quite likely germinated from a seed ejected by a flying fox many generations ago.
"Flying foxes are really important pollinators," Ms Jones said.
"They have maintained the rainforest biodiversity here.
"That is the importance of flying foxes."
Flying foxes like being together and have a range of sounds, much like galahs.
"They will fly hundreds of kilometres because they got the message these trees are flowering out of season," Ms Jones said.
While insectivorous micro-bats are territorial, the flying foxes in Eurobodalla are like backpackers coming from Victoria, Queensland and other parts of NSW.
"They disperse seeds and pollens from all over and it is good for their own genetic diversity by maintaining the diversity of the tree species," she said.
Ironically, these biodiversity champions are now a threatened species due to increasingly frequent heat events, droughts and bushfires, hence the CSIRO coordinates the National Flying Fox Monitoring Program which gathers data to track the movement of several flying fox species.
Ecologist Hugh Pitty said the program collects data from conservationists and citizen scientists quarterly but several camps in the Eurobodalla are checked fortnightly.
Farmers can help by not putting barbed wire around or through the middle of dams as flying foxes' night vision is similar to ours.
A big problem is people using the wrong sort of nets on fruit trees.
"If you can put your finger through it, the net is dangerous for flying foxes, birds and reptiles", Ms Jones said.
"Constriction is a very nasty injury."
Flying foxes may not be everyone's favourite neighbour but they only stay while the blossom lasts.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.