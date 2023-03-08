Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Golf day helps keep Marine Rescue afloat

March 8 2023 - 4:46pm
Much fun was had at the Tuross Moruya Marine Rescue fundraising golf day. Picture supplied.

A golf charity day for Marine Rescue Tuross Moruya has raised more than $18,000 to support the lifesaving work of the organisation.

Local News

