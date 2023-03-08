Golf day helps keep Marine Rescue afloat

A golf charity day for Marine Rescue Tuross Moruya has raised more than $18,000 to support the lifesaving work of the organisation.
Tuross Moruya Unit Commander Alan Blessington said Marine Rescue NSW was not a state government agency, but an independent not-for-profit organisation, and relied upon their own fundraising efforts to cover operational costs.
"The money raised at this golf day will keep our boats fueled and on the water for another twelve months," Mr Blessington said.
"All funds raised will be used to support our on-water rescue operations, helping our volunteers save lives on our waterways."
The date for the 2024 Golf Day has been set for February 23, 2024.
"The support by local businesses and golfers has been outstanding, and I want to thank everyone for their generous support," Mr Blessington said.
