Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Low oxygen 'fish kill' leaves 1000 fish dead at Joe's Creek in Batehaven

Updated March 8 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fish washed up near Joe's Creek, Batehaven.

An estimated 1000 fish were killed by low levels of oxygen in the water near Batehaven in a 'fish kill'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.