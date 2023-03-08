An estimated 1000 fish were killed by low levels of oxygen in the water near Batehaven in a 'fish kill'.
A NSW Department of Industries (DPI) spokesperson estimated up to a thousand fish, predominantly bream and mullet, died and were floating in the creek or had washed up onto Corrigans Beach on March 4 and 5.
A DPI investigation found the fish deaths were a result of a rapid change in dissolved oxygen levels, due to the permitted opening of Joe's Creek, which is an Intermittently Closed and Open Lake and Lagoon (ICOLL).
Eurobodalla Shire Council operates an Entrance Management Policy for Joe's Creek to mitigate and reduce the impacts of flooding.
A council spokesperson said a combination of factors including water levels, warm water temperatures, and organic matter entering the creek likely contributed to dissolved oxygen levels dropping too low to sustain marine life.
Joe's Creek was opened by the council on March 3 because water had reached trigger levels where flooding of infrastructure and private property was likely.
The council spokesperson said Batemans Marine Park and NSW Fisheries were advised ahead of the opening, and that the opening was undertaken in accordance with a Marine Parks permit.
The council spokesperson said council staff arrived to clean up the area shortly after receiving notification from NSW EPA on March 4.
They said fish kills were not uncommon during the warmer months in the Eurobodalla's smaller intermittently open lakes, lagoons and small creeks, with low levels of dissolved oxygen in the water causing the phenomenon.
The DPI spokesperson said the DPI understood that fish deaths were distressing to the local community and they would continue to work with council.
Community members are encouraged to report any fish deaths or observations through the Fishers Watch phoneline on 1800 043 536.
