Four paddlers from the Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club (NCDBC) have been selected to represent Australia.
Ross Galvin, Julie Salter, Terese Holgate and Kylie Warrington were selected in the Aurora squad for the upcoming International Championships after a gruelling selection process in Canberra including physical tests, erg competitions and paddling six kilometres solo.
The four athletes are all competing in the C Division for over 60s.
They will travel to Thailand in August to compete in the 16th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships.
It's the first time NCDBC has had four paddlers selected in the national team.
However, NCDBC media coordinator Jodie Quinnell said they were not the only NCDBC athletes honing their fitness and technique before a big event.
The NCDBC has 16 members training for the Australian National Championships to be held in Albury-Wodonga in April.
They will compete against other squads from around the country in distances of 200m, 500m and two kilometres.
"We have been training relentlessly building up our endurance, our speed and our skill," Ms Quinnell said.
The club has just introduced a Thursday morning paddling session focused on training hard and socialising over a coffee afterwards.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay.
