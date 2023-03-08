Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Council host free compost and worm-farming workshops

Updated March 8 2023 - 11:10am, first published 11:04am
Councils worm farm and composting workshops will get you started with everything you need. File picture.

Learn how to use a hot composting machine and make friends with worms at the council's upcoming free workshops.

