Learn how to use a hot composting machine and make friends with worms at the council's upcoming free workshops.
The council are hosting eight hands-on worm farm and composting workshops at Moruya Waste Transfer Station, Yarragee Road during March.
Eurobodalla Council's waste services manager Nathan Ladmore said the workshops gave practical tips on how to start or improve your compost or worm farm at home.
"We will have experts show you how to get started, the benefits, and what you can look forward to with composting or worm farming," Mr Ladmore said.
The council hosts free workshops twice a year to inspire and encourage residents to keep their organic waste out of landfill.
"It's a win for the environment and a win for yourself as you end up with a great natural soil product for your garden," Mr Ladmore said.
Due to popular demand, Mr Ladmore said more workshops were available this March but expected spaces to fill fast.
"Pick what system will work best for you, either compost or worm farm, and book in with the team," he said.
"At the end of the compost workshop you can take home a free compost bin and kitchen bench top caddy to put what you learned straight into practise."
"For the aspiring worm farmers, you can take home a free worm farm."
Workshops are available on March 17, 18, 24 and 25.
The workshops run for an hour and a half either morning or afternoon. To find out more visit the council's website.
Contact the waste services team to book your place.
Call 4474 1024 or email council@esc.nsw.gov.au
