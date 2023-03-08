Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Our People

Sharing local women's stories for International Women's Day

Updated March 8 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 11:43am
The Red Nose MusselRowers team at Port Welshpool. From left to right: Elle Pannowitz, Taryn Carver, Katharine McKeever, Anna McGlynn, Ashley Bujeya, Topaz Eaton, Michelle Cottington and Shannon Small. Picture supplied.

March 8 is International Women's Day - a day to celebrate women's achievements and recognise the ongoing fight for women's equality.

Local News

