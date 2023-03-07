When opportunity knocks

Going under the hammer is this two level, spacious beachside home, absolutely bursting at the seams with potential and located in the popular suburb of Surfside.
The upper level of this property is spacious, neutral and very neat and tidy. It feels fresh, bright, comfortable and inviting. The heart of the home, the kitchen, is modern and cleverly designed to include ample storage solutions.
There are two bedrooms upstairs, the main is particularly large, with walk-in robe. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans to keep that beautiful sea breeze flowing.
Also upstairs, you will find an attractive, well laid out bathroom with a gorgeous claw foot bath tub and separate shower. There is also a little study nook and a perfectly placed sunroom.
Downstairs, you will be pleasantly surprised to find two more large bedrooms and a huge combined laundry/ bathroom area that can be used in many different ways.
Being perfectly positioned in the centre of a flat block of land, the exterior of this property also has a lot of potential. You could build a larger shed, install rear access gate/s, landscape, and enquire about a swimming pool.
This is a rare opportunity to get your foot in the door of the popular local property market.
