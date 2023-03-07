Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Free Articles
Property of the Week

16 Wallaringa Street, Surfside

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
March 8 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
When opportunity knocks

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 1 Car

  • 16 Wallaringa Street, Surfside
  • Auction: Saturday, March 25, 11am, onsite
  • Agency: Elders Batemans Bay
  • Contact: Bec Shepheard 0413 580 309
  • Inspect: By appointment

Going under the hammer is this two level, spacious beachside home, absolutely bursting at the seams with potential and located in the popular suburb of Surfside.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

More from Free Articles
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.