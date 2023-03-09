Fernley confident ahead of Tigers' first pre-season run

The Bay Tigers have been training for several weeks and are raring and ready to go for their first pre-season game.
Coach Brenden Fernley is excited for the 35-minute round-robin games against Jamberoo and Basin View to be held at Mackay Park on March 11.
Fernley had thought he would take the 2023 season off, and was brought into the club in mid-January. While he said he felt a little behind, new recruits and early-season gym sessions have him excited for what the season may have in store.
"The club has worked so hard to get me the best quality team we can," he said.
The Tigers have recruited a string of new players from the Queanbeyan Blues who bring good experience and have played at a high level, according to Fernley. He said the new recruits were familiar with playing according to Fernley's favoured style, so would fit into the team quickly.
"With that sort of experience, and our young talent coming through... I'm confident we'll have a good season," he said.
"Once it clicked last year, we were competitive.
"This year, we have more experience."
Fernley said the new recruits were excited to be playing for the Bay and had indicated they were willing to commit to a few back-to-back seasons.
"It's fantastic for the club," Fernley said.
The squad began training in mid-January spending a few weeks in Onelife Gym Batemans Bay before starting ball sessions on the oval.
The Tigers take to the field for the first time on March 11.
The games are:
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
