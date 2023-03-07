A reusable cup library is helping reduce plastic at big events in the shire.
When the around 400 swimmers crawl out of the water at South Broulee Beach after completing the gruelling Hotondo Broulee Bay to Breakers Ocean Swim on March 12, they'll be able to take a swig from a random mix of brightly coloured reusable plastic cups of water.
For Broulee Surf Life Saving Club volunteer Anita Doughty, seeing reusable cups filled with water rather than single-use plastic cups brings great joy.
Ms Doughety has helped with the water station for many years and noticed there were bin-loads of plastic cups collected after every event.
"Single use cups were used for about 10 seconds and then were sent to landfill," she said.
"The resources used for that quick swig of water was ridiculous.
"It seems so silly to use intensive resources to take water to your mouth."
She decided to do something about it, and thought there would be plenty of cups in cupboards around Broulee that were not being used. She issued a call out, and began scouring local op-shops hunting for cups.
"We want to use resources that are out there already," she said.
She's created a cup library stored in Broulee Surf Club which can be used for big events such as the Broulee Breakers Swim or the Moruya Fun Run. The cups were first used at the 2018 swim event, before COVID saw a return to single-use plastic for hygiene purposes.
However, the plastic cup library is returning to trestle tables at the finishing line in 2023.
Ms Doughety said participants were happy to use the reusable cups.
They are washed between events, and participants can refill their cup on the day.
In 2018 when she introduced the initiative, Ms Doughty could see the reduction in waste heading to landfill after the event. Fewer bins are needed at the finishing line, and less trash was taken away in bags afterwards.
Ms Doughety hopes the swim event, and other large scale events in the shire, will become landfill-free events, where nothing is thrown away after a single use.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
