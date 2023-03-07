Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Malua Boardriders back-to-back South Coast Teams Challenge champions

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated March 8 2023 - 10:46am, first published March 7 2023 - 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Malua Boardriders have taken out the South Coast Teams Challenge for the second year in a row.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.