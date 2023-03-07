Malua Boardriders back-to-back South Coast Teams Challenge champions

Malua Boardriders have taken out the South Coast Teams Challenge for the second year in a row.
The annual South Coast Teams Challenge (SCTC) sees surfers from Broulee Boardriders, Malua Boardriders, Dalmeny Boardriders and Sapphire Coast Boardriders battle it out in a team surfing format.
Teams of five surfers compete in each category: U14, U18, Open Men, Open Women, Over 40s and a mixed category. Every surfer is scored on one wave, with the nominated power surfer being scored for two waves.
The mixed event was last on the schedule when the clubs met at Merimbula on March 5.
Malua Boardriders had finished fourth in the Open Men and second in all four other categories, putting them in strong contention for the overall aggregate club score.
Malua Boardriders president Andy Tyler said it all came down to the final event of the day and the last few waves.
"We were all sweating on those last rides," Mr Tyler said.
The Malua mixed team won and clinched the title as back-to-back champions.
Mr Tyler said there was excellent surfing on display from all the different clubs, and the key to Malua's success was their consistency.
"The teams competition is all about time management," he said. "You have to manage your time so every surfer gets at least one wave and you have time for the power surfer to catch a second wave."
He said managing the 50 minute heat and juggling the line up to maximise the best waves and avoid wasting time on bad waves was the key to success.
Marley Eaton and Lizzy Barrington were both stand out achievers for Malua Boardriders on the day, but Mr Tyler enjoyed seeing all the surfers come together as a team to compete.
The SCTC was started in 2021 to develop young surfers on the south coast and create the opportunity for them to compete in team formats. Previously, young surfers would have to travel out of area to compete in a teams event.
"The kids just love it," Mr Tyler said.
"There's a good healthy rivalry and there's quality surfing."
Malua Boardriders return to the water on March 11 for their monthly competition.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
