Moruya's Mardi Gras Parade and River Lights will celebrate 'Yesterday's Heroes' with a day full of floats, food, fundraising and fireworks on March 11.
This year's parade is paying tribute to the event's original purpose: to raise funds for the Moruya War Memorial Swimming Pool which was opened in 1965.
Event organiser and volunteer Gary Traynor is expecting the parade to attract upwards of 3000 people with the Canberra long weekend coinciding with the event. "Last year we had about 3000 people come down but I wouldn't be surprised if we saw 4000 people this year."
Alongside Rob Pollock, Mr Traynor has been spearheading the return of the parade to inject some family entertainment into Moruya.
"We both lamented for events that seemed to fade away. In the last few years we lost the annual river lights, so we decided to combine two traditional Moruya events into one," Mr Traynor said.
"The day is also honouring our emergency services who continue to help our community, especially during the bushfires. The emergency services will be leading our parade from 1pm."
This year, the parade will feature about 50 floats including the Wild Man of Bendethera. "He has been known to escape. Beware as he eats small pets and children!" Mr Traynor said.
Making a return will be the Nader brothers who are icons in the parade's history.
In 1965, brothers Michel and John Nader famously rode camelback, highlighting their Lebanese heritage. "Unfortunately, there will be no camels but the Nader family will make an appearance. They were heavily involved in raising money for the swimming pool."
Lady Godiva was another favourite from the 1959 parade who will reappear in 2023. Other floats include knights in shining armour and reinvigorated costumes from previous parades. Vintage vehicles will follow up the parade while Skydive Oz will be swooping under the Moruya Bridge at 3pm.
READ MORE:
Mr Traynor said there was still a chance to register your float: "If anyone has a crazy, happy or funny float, come along. The idea is to entertain the town and have a great time! Call on 0449 692 401 to register."
"We are subservient to the traffic lights on Church Street so each red light means a mini street party for us!"
Moruya Markets' food trucks and stalls will remain open until 8pm and there will be live music at Riverside Park from 1pm.
"All of our volunteers have worked so hard to bring the Mardi Gras event back to Moruya, but we always need more volunteers. We really hope that we can continue this event biannually," Mr Traynor said.
"An auction will be held at Riverside Park to raise funds for the parade and future events. Prizes have been donated by Jaguar Stay, Mogo Wildlife Park and Skydive Oz, just to name a few."
The parade will begin from Church St near The River restaurant. Church St will be closed on the day and motorists will be unable to turn left onto Shore and Church St however Vulcan Street and Princes Highway will be open.
The Moruya Mardi Gras Parade and River Lights will kick off at 12.45pm on Saturday, March 11. Check out the event timetable:
12.45pm: Opening and Smoking Ceremonies at Church St in The River restaurant carpark and near Moruya Post Office.
1pm: Parade will begin from Church St near The River restaurant. Food stalls, markets, auction and live music will begin at Riverside Park.
8pm: River Lights will be floated at Moruya River at Riverside Park.
8.45pm: Fireworks to finish off the day.
Sunday, March 12, from 9.15am: As part of the celebrations, Moruya Quarry Tours will be conducting two tour groups at 9.15am and 10.15am from Moruya Swimming Pool. Fee is $5, limited spots are available. Call organiser Christine 0409 376 546 to book.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.