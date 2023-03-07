Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
'Yesterday's Heroes' to be honoured at Moruya Mardi Gras and Riverlights

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated March 7 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 1:01pm
Michel and John Nader famously rode camels in the 1965 Moruya Parade. Picture supplied

Moruya's Mardi Gras Parade and River Lights will celebrate 'Yesterday's Heroes' with a day full of floats, food, fundraising and fireworks on March 11.

