Anthony Gill: The High Cost of Housing

Have you ever wondered why house prices seem to always be going up?
All the gains of society end up in the land and here is how:
1. Bank Lending Into Housing
The price of a house depends upon how much a bank is willing to lend, because that is the price new buyers can afford to pay.
There is also a secondary factor at play when banks lend. That is the creation of money where it didn't exist beforehand. To understand the supply of money in the economy think of a very large bucket which contains all the notes and coins in circulation, and all the money held in deposit accounts with the banks. That is the M3 (broad money) money supply.
A bank can fund the loan from the deposit accounts of its customers. This money is inside the M3 bucket to start with. As the loan money is spent by the borrower, it eventually ends up back in deposit accounts somewhere in the banking system, thus never leaving the M3 bucket. So the M3 stock of money is unchanged. About half of the money banks lend is sourced in this manner.
The other half of bank lending is sourced from outside the M3 bucket. After drawdown of the loan this money finds its way into the bucket, thus increasing the stock of money.
This is supported by the numbers, obtained from the Reserve Bank and the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Over the last couple of decades, banks have been lending on average about $200 billion a year in new load commitments for housing. The M3 stock of money has been increasing by about half that amount, $100 billion a year, which is about five percent of our Gross Domestic Product.
$100 billion is an enormous amount of money being injected into the housing sector each year and is certainly adding to the inflation of house prices.
2. Speculation
Sometimes buyers are prepared to pay that little bit extra to secure the property in the belief that house prices always go up. Excessive speculation leads to a housing boom which is mostly followed by a housing bust.
It is worthwhile mentioning supply and demand. House prices can be viewed through the lens of supply and demand and they do have an influence. The model has been used as the basis for interventions in the housing market many times in attempts to control house prices but those attempts have had limited long term success.
There are steps that can be taken to mitigate all these drivers of house prices. They will be highlighted in future articles when the reforms are discussed.
Anthony Gill is a Batemans Bay Primary and Moruya High graduate and former air force pilot who always had a passing interest in economics, but found it a conversation-stopping subject to broach.
He thinks society is currently like a frog boiling in a pot - largely oblivious of the problems heating up around us. He hopes his ideas provide some education for those people who are adversely affected by the current capitalist system.
His book 'The Luckier Country' was published in 2022.
