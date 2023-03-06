Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Trainees find their feet at the council

Updated March 7 2023 - 2:11pm, first published March 6 2023 - 4:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of Eurobodalla Councils new trainees, Stella Dennis, receives some guidance from Bruce King at the customer service desk.

Four new trainees are finding their feet at Eurobodalla Council, already proving to be valuable members of the team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.