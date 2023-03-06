Trainees find their feet at the council

Four new trainees are finding their feet at Eurobodalla Council, already proving to be valuable members of the team.
After a few weeks on the job, Stella Dennis, 19, got the hang of the switchboard, handling enquiries at the customer service desk.
Stella along with Natasha Marsh, Ryles Walters, Lexus Croser and Jonathon Lalor are part of the council's new Youth Employment Trainee Scheme. They will rotate through four areas of the council over two years: customer service, development, infrastructure and stores and procurement.
"Since starting the traineeship, I have already seen so many opportunities," Stella said.
"There are so many different occupations here at council with so many areas of growth."
The traineeship also includes study days at Moruya TAFE to complete a Certificate IV in Business. Stella was already enrolled to study nursing, but after taking a gap year, she realised nursing wouldn't be a good fit.
"My stomach has grown weaker over the years," she said.
"I wasn't sure what I wanted to do anymore so I took a gap year and worked in hospitality."
When Stella saw the traineeship advertised, she knew it would open doors to a career and was quick to apply.
"I heard the council looks after you and it's actually good pay for a trainee, plus I will get a certificate in business out of it, which I could take anywhere," Stella said.
Stella encouraged school leavers to consider traineeships: "I am loving my new work hours - not having to work nights and knowing I can take paid leave over the holidays is unreal."
