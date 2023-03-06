Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Jaylah Hancock-Cameron and Shayne Hargraves medal at State Championships

Updated March 7 2023 - 2:14pm, first published March 6 2023 - 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaylah Hancock-Cameron (left) and Shayne Hargraves (right) with their medals. Picture by @limitless_track_team

Moruya and Broulee runners have won gold and silver medals at the NSW Athletics Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.