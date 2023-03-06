Moruya and Broulee runners have won gold and silver medals at the NSW Athletics Championships.
Jaylah Hancock-Cameron and Shayne Hargraves have won three medals in the 1500m events at the Open and Under 23 NSW Athletics Championships in Sydney on March 4.
Hancock-Cameron was in the lead from start to finish during her Opens 1500m race, winning the event for the third time in four years. Her time of 4.17 beat second place by nine seconds, although it was .2 of a second slower than the time she ran to win the event in 2022. The run also secured her gold in the U23 event.
Hargraves finished second in the U23 1500m classification. It was only her second time competing in a 1500m race in more than a year. She finished in 4.38, a result which secured her seventh as an Opens athlete.
