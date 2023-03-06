Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Aidan Williams of Moruya wins first round of Go Karting Southern Star Series

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated March 7 2023 - 1:11pm, first published March 6 2023 - 3:00pm
Aidan has his sights set on winning the 2023 Southern Star Series. Picture supplied

14-year-old Aidan Williams smashed his opponents in the junior first round of the kart racing Southern Star Series (SSS) in Orange on February 26.

