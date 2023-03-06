14-year-old Aidan Williams smashed his opponents in the junior first round of the kart racing Southern Star Series (SSS) in Orange on February 26.
The Moruya teen began his kart racing career when he was seven and has been regularly topping podiums since being crowned ACT State Champion in 2019.
Aidan has already seen success this year when he placed second at the City of Sydney Titles at Eastern Creek in early February.
Aidan's parents Nicole Thomas and Chadd Williams are dedicated to helping him achieve his goal of progressing into car racing.
Following his win at Orange, Aidan is aiming to win the next four rounds of the SSS but knows that competition will be tough.
"I am really happy with how the weekend went. My kart and engine were on point and helped me to be a fast package," said Aidan.
Aidan also finished first in two out of three heats on the day.
Aidan's next race days will take him to Griffith, Dubbo, Wagga and Grenfell where he will race other junior karters to take home the championship trophy.
Nicole, Aidan's mum is proud of his determination: "He is very focused. He started training when he was six and began competing when he was seven. He practiced constantly and one day something ticked and now he finishes on top in most of his races."
His resilience is also what makes Aidan a gun at karting. On March 5, while competing at the Canberra Kart Club Championship, his engine failed in his third heat which meant he was placed at the back of the pack in the final race.
"He raced his ten laps and finished third!" said Nicole. "He experienced a motorsport moment there - the ups are great but the downs can be challenging. He did so well."
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla.
