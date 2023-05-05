Police, school work together after reports of violent incidents

An incident in February where students were sprayed with nicotene has highlighted what parents say is an ongoing issue with violence at a Eurobodalla high school.
A police spokesperson said officers were called to Batemans Bay High School on February 9, 2023 after a student allegedly sprayed approximately 30 students and teachers with nicotine spray before running from the school grounds.
Police confirmed some of the students were sprayed in the face and several - aged between 11 and 15 - were taken to hospital as a precaution.
A spokesperson for NSW Education confirmed a "small group" of students were involved in an incident.
"The school has taken appropriate disciplinary action in consultation with NSW Police," they said.
"The health, safety and welfare of students and staff is of the highest priority to the school and the Department."
However, the incident is not the only violent episode to happen at the school recently. The police spokesperson said officers had been called to the school numerous times over the past three years, including in relation to an incident in which a teacher was assaulted.
The Bay Post has spoken to a handful of parents and teachers who were reluctant to speak publicly.
The Department of Education said the school did not have a violence problem.
Since then, the Batemans Bay High School community and the Department of Education have developed an ongoing relationship with police in an effort to establish a safer school environment.
The spokesperson for NSW Education said the school had undertaken an internal school development review in 2021 in line with the Department's School Excellence Procedure to identify recommendations for ongoing improvement, the outcome of which was shared with the school community at the time.
"Batemans Bay High School does not tolerate any incidents of violence and anti-social behaviour against students or staff, and immediate action is taken if an incident occurs," they said.
They said since the review, the school had established and maintained a school culture team to foster student engagement and a positive learning environment by responding to various issues as soon as they arose.
"The school proactively works with families, NSW Police, and other agencies to provide support and guidance to students," the spokesperson said.
The school has a collaborative relationship with the local Police Commander and Police School Liaison Officer, who have both attended the school in 2023 to discuss appropriate behaviour with the Year 7 cohort.
The school also has established a dedicated wellbeing classroom program in Years 7, 8 and 9 focusing on positive interactions and self-awareness and regulation. The program is supported by the school's student support officer, a youth worker with experience working with young people to improve their wellbeing and mental health.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
