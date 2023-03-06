Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Volunteers across Eurobodalla collect 130 bags of rubbish for Clean Up Australia Day

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated March 7 2023 - 9:35am, first published March 6 2023 - 4:52pm
Bede Webster cleans up the Batemans Bay Foreshore on March 4. Picture supplied

Clean Up Australia Day on March 5 saw 290 volunteers across the Eurobodalla take to our oceans and bushland to remove litter and waste.

