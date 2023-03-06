Clean Up Australia Day on March 5 saw 290 volunteers across the Eurobodalla take to our oceans and bushland to remove litter and waste.
Clean Up Australia Day Project Officer Maree Cadman was the driving force behind the day's success: "This is Australia's biggest community-based environmental event."
"Over 130 full bags of rubbish were collected and a further 30 cubic metres of illegally disposed hard-waste lugged out of bushland," Ms Cadman said. Thirty cubic metres is roughly the space of a double-car garage.
This year's haul is consistent with the 25 to 35 cubic metres which have been collected in previous years.
Volunteer Sue Murray who spent much of her Sunday tidying up bushland near Surf Beach was surprised by the range of littered items: "We removed everything from sodden nappies and clothing to aluminium drink cans and dumped building materials, whitegoods and e-waste."
Ms Cadman said over 45 sites across the shire were registered to be cleaned. "It's nice to see numbers up after a few years impacted by weather, disasters and COVID."
READ MORE:
One of the most commonly littered items was cigarette butts with over 160 being collected by two Tomakin volunteers in a single carpark.
The council has run Clean Up Australia Day events for the past 22 years which gives schools and community groups a chance to work together to clean up the south coast.
"Yes, you can do your bit to make the shire look good, but it's also a social occasion - a time to catch up with old friends and even make some new ones," Ms Cadman said.
Narooma Rotary, Moruya High School, Narooma Dalmeny Bushwalkers, Narooma Public School, OzFish, Batemans Bay Heritage Museum and Tomakin Community Association are just some of the few groups who committed their time on Clean Up Australia Day.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.