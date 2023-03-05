GALLERY: South coast turns out to race day at Moruya

Travellers came from all across the south coast to Moruya Jockey Club for the Newhaven Park Country Championships on March 5.
It was the first time the club had held the prestigious event for the south east, and locals and visitors alike did not miss the opportunity to dress up, put on their best hat or tie and head trackside.
There were food trucks, a live DJ, simulated horse riding and opportunities to win prizes.
The main event was Race 7, the Newhaven Park Country Championships. Offering a $150,000 prize, the race was a qualifying event for the Group 1 Championship Race at Royal Randwick Racecourse in April where a $500,000 prize pool will be on offer.
Kimberley Secrets won the highly-anticipated qualifying race at Moruya. Queanbeyan-based trainer Nick Olive cheered from the stands as the 3-year-old filly crossed the soft 6 finish line. Jockey Jess Taylor looked ecstatic as she rode Kimberley Secrets toward the podium - this was Taylor's first time competing with the horse.
"Winning a race is the best feeling in the world," Nick Olive said after the successful run. "We've got a really good horse."
Braidwood's Luke Clarke narrowly lost to Kimberley Secrets with his 5-year-old gelding Testator Silens. Clarke has been working closely with Testator at the Moruya Jockey Club since the pair's win in 2022.
Canberra-based trainer Matthew Dale finished in third place with Toretto, ridden by Robbie Dolan.
Moruya Jockey Club's Chairman Peter Atkinson was thrilled with the day, saying good weather and a great crowd helped everything run smoothly.
Kimberley Secrets and Testator Silens are now locked in to compete in the championship race at Royal Randwick Racecourse on April 1.
The Newhaven Park Country series will host its final qualifying races in Coonamble, Goulburn and Scone before the successful horses run for the $500,000 prize pool in Randwick.
