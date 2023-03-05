GALLERY: South coast turns out to race day at Moruya

Travellers came from all across the south coast to Moruya Jockey Club for the Newhaven Park Country Championships on March 5.
It was the first time the club had held the prestigious event, and locals and visitors alike did not miss the opportunity to dress up, put on their best hat or tie and head trackside.
There were food trucks, a live DJ, simulated horse riding and opportunities to win prizes.
