Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

GALLERY: South coast turns out to race day at Moruya

Updated March 6 2023 - 2:10pm, first published March 5 2023 - 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Travellers came from all across the south coast to Moruya Jockey Club for the Newhaven Park Country Championships on March 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.