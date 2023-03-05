Fashion on the Field: Newhaven Park Country Championships

Bright and colourful were the winners at the Fashion on the Field parade at Moruya Jockey Club.
Racegoers came from all along the coastline to show off the latest fashion trends and incredible fascinators.
Deb Morrish was best dressed female in a bright emerald dress and black fascinator.
Mat Hatcher was selected best dressed male for his maroon suit.
READ MORE:
Declan Thomas won best dressed boy.
Sydney was best dressed girl.
Julie Patterson won best hat on the day.
Regular race-goers Wade and Lisa Stubbs won best dressed couple - something the pair have taken home previously - for a coordinated matching pink tie and dress.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.