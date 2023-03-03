The Eurobodalla might just have the next big thing in journalism.
Year 10 student Emily Shanahan joined the Bay Post team for the week as work-experience, and jumped headfirst into the world of politics, breaking news and profile stories.
Emily grew up watching ABC News and current affair programs with her parents, but only became interested in journalism when she started to pay attention to what was happening in the news for herself.
"I've been watching the news since I was so little and not taking in much but I started to really listen to it and watch all the interviews and see [journalists] taking down the politicians and finding out dirty secrets and I thought 'that's really cool. I want to do that'," she said.
She said female journalist role-models such as the ABC's Leigh Sales and Sarah Ferguson inspired her and showed her being a journalist was possible.
"Looking up to them, I think it's something I can do. They are role-models to me," she said.
"It's important for young girls to see they can do anything."
The 15-year-old said work experience had opened her eyes to how to write articles, work in an office with a team and attend meetings online to discuss strategy, planning and pitching articles.
Her favourite things during the week were covering events such as former mayor Liz Innes' sentencing in court, a visit from state politicians and her very own piece profiling car enthusiast John Merton.
"I have more knowledge now to be able to make decisions about what I want to do in the future," she said.
She hopes to travel to a city to study at university, but the Bay Post secretly hopes she comes back and graces us with a few more by-lines into the future.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
