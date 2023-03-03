Meet John Merton and his Morgans

For passionate Classic and Vintage Motor Club of Eurobodalla (CVMCE) member John Merton, there is nothing more he would rather be doing than driving his car with his club mates.
Eurobodalla locals often see CVMCE members on their weekly processions along George Bass Drive.
For Mr Merton, that is his happy place, gliding along the coast in his silver and navy blue 75 Morgan. He always enjoys the purr of a vintage engine, without any interruptions from mod cons like Bluetooth speakers or a GPS.
He remembers as a 15-year-old lying beneath his first car, a 1937 Vauxhall DX roadster which he bought for nine shillings, and spending hours tinkering with the engine. Little did he know this would become a lifelong passion. Later, Mr Merton sold the Vauxhall for five pounds to buy the first car that he drove, a Morris eight roadster.
Young Mr Merton would be proud of his current collection consisting of three vintage Morgan sports cars. One of which was a 1936 Morgan, the first four-wheel Morgan to be exported to Australia.
Mr Merton has passed on his passion to his granddaughter, who loves the thrill of driving vintage cars. She drove his Morgan on a weekend trip away to Bathurst and said it was the best weekend of her life.
"There are not too many young ones into vintage cars these days, but I am so proud that my granddaughter is one of them," he said.
Mr Merton said CVMCE had been a big part of his life for more than 20 years and he is one of the most active members in the club. Mr Merton said everyone loved chatting about their cars or motorbikes, and there were even a few members with vintage tractors. The popular club with around 500 members also accepts people who do not own a vintage car, but have an interest.
"It is an all-embracing club," he said.
While one might think owning a vintage car would be a headache when dealing with breakdowns, Mr Merton treats his Morgans like people. He has rarely had any issues. He has always been glad to spend time with the cars, fixing any problems that arise.
New cars might flash past Mr Merton in his old Morgan, but there is no way he would trade places with the driver, besides, he thinks new cars are less reliable.
CVMCE holds many events and car processions to cafes and sports clubs across the shire. Their common meeting place is at the Waterfront Hotel in Moruya on Saturday mornings.
For more information about CVMCE visit their website at cvmce.org.au
Emily Shanahan is a work-experience student from St Peter's College, Broulee.
